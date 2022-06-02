PM, leaders greet Tamilisai on 61st birthday

Birthday wishes poured in from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of various political parties as Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan turned 61 on Thursday. In his message to Tamilisai, who is also Governor of Telangana, the PM said, ''it is my earnest desire that the bench mark that you have set with your dedication towards public welfare and service to the nation will help in the development of the people of the State`. Modi also prayed to the Almighty to grant Tamilisai a long life and always keep her energetic in the service of the nation.

Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy, his ministerial colleagues were among those who greeted the Lt Governor on her birthday.

Tamilisai Soundararajan became Lt Governor of Puducherry under additional charge on February 18, 2021 succeeding the former IPS officer Kiran Bedi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)