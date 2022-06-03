Left Menu

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar tests COVID-19 positive

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-06-2022 02:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 02:37 IST
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has tested positive for COVID-19. Confirming the news in a tweet on Thursday evening, Sudhakar wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19, after being uninfected through three waves of the pandemic. I have moderate symptoms and will home-isolate myself and follow all protocols. Grateful that I am fully vaccinated."

"Request anyone who has come in contact with me over the last few days to get themselves tested," he said. Karnataka on Thursday reported 297 new COVID-19 cases, as per the bulletin released by the state health department. With today's number, state's positivity rate climbed to 1.45 per cent. Among the districts, Bengaluru alone reported 276 fresh infections.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the spike continues. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 cases of COVID-19 infection, the highest daily rise after February 24. On Tuesday, the state had reported 711 cases.

Addressing a press conference here, Pawar said, "The use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the number of Coronavirus cases continues to grow." "If COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, the state government will take a decision to make masks mandatory. The Government is keeping an eye. Discussions have been held with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state," Ajit Pawar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

