Biden says its 'unconscionable' Senate Republicans won't back gun violence bills

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he found it "unconscionable" that a majority of the Senate Republicans did not want to take any action on legislation related to gun violence in the aftermath of recent deadly mass shootings in the United States.

"My God, the fact that the majority of the Senate Republicans don't want any of these proposals even to be debated or come up for a vote, I find unconscionable. We can't fail the American people again," Biden said in an address late on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)