Biden says its 'unconscionable' Senate Republicans won't back gun violence bills
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 05:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he found it "unconscionable" that a majority of the Senate Republicans did not want to take any action on legislation related to gun violence in the aftermath of recent deadly mass shootings in the United States.
"My God, the fact that the majority of the Senate Republicans don't want any of these proposals even to be debated or come up for a vote, I find unconscionable. We can't fail the American people again," Biden said in an address late on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Biden
- Republicans
- Joe Biden
- United States
- American
- Senate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
U.S. Senate confirms Biden's pick for ambassador to Ukraine
U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee to be Ukraine ambassador
Biden's upcoming Asia visit to focus on Indo-Pacific
'Operation Fly Formula': Biden invokes wartime act to address infant formula shortage