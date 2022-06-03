Maha: Two booked for firing at man on suspicion of being police informer
Two members of a gang allegedly opened fire at a man in Kashimira area of Maharashtra's Thane district, suspecting him to be a police informer and holding him responsible for the arrest of a drug trafficker, an official said on Friday.
The incident occurred around 1.45 am on Thursday near Versova bridge in Bhayandar, but nobody was injured in the firing, he said. ''Suspecting that the victim was a police informer and believing that it was due to him that a drug trafficker has been arrested, the accused duo followed the car in which he was travelling and fired two rounds at him,'' said the official of Kashimira police station located under Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate.
Following the incident, Soyeb Kacchi, 32, lodged a complaint against Anil Singh and Rahul Vishwakarma, based on which a case was registered against the duo under the Arms Act. Police have not made any arrest in the case so far and investigation is on.
