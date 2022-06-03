Israel prefers diplomacy on Iran but could act alone, Bennett tells IAEA chief

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Friday that Israel would prefer a diplomatic resolution to the standoff over the Iranian nuclear program but could take independent action, an Israeli statement said.

"Israel reserves the right to self-defense and action against Iran to stop its nuclear program if the international community fails to do so within the relevant time frame," it quoted Bennett as telling International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director Rafael Gross, who arrived on Thursday for talks.

