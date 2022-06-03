Left Menu

Ukraine says Russia trying to move war into 'protracted phase'

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 14:49 IST
Oleksii Reznikov Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ukraine's defense minister on Friday said he believed the Kremlin was trying to move the war into a "protracted phase" by building layered defenses in occupied regions in the south of the country.

"The Kremlin is trying to move the war into a protracted phase," Reznikov told the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum by video link.

"Instead of advancing, the Russian armies are constructing layered defenses" in southern occupied regions, primarily Kherson, he said.

