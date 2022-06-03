Ukraine says Russia trying to move war into 'protracted phase'
Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 14:49 IST
Ukraine's defense minister on Friday said he believed the Kremlin was trying to move the war into a "protracted phase" by building layered defenses in occupied regions in the south of the country.
"The Kremlin is trying to move the war into a protracted phase," Reznikov told the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum by video link.
"Instead of advancing, the Russian armies are constructing layered defenses" in southern occupied regions, primarily Kherson, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine officials give conflicting accounts of attack on Russian train
U.S. Senate confirms Biden's pick for ambassador to Ukraine
U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee to be Ukraine ambassador
Japan says to double fiscal support for Ukraine to $600 mln