India welcomes extension of truce by Yemen's warring parties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 16:09 IST
India welcomes extension of truce by Yemen's warring parties
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Friday welcomed the extension of the UN-brokered truce between the Yemeni government and the war-torn country's Houthi rebels by another two months and hoped that it will lead to further political dialogue to end the conflict.

The initial two-month-long truce came into effect on April 2 and was set to end on Thursday.

''We welcome the agreement between the parties to the Yemeni conflict to renew the current truce for two additional months,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

''We are encouraged by this development, the reduction in violence in Yemen during the ceasefire over the past two months as well as the first face-to-face meeting under the UN auspices between the parties to the conflict,'' he said.

The United Nations on Thursday said the warring parties in Yemen agreed to extend the ceasefire by another two months.

''We hope that these developments would lead to further political dialogue between the parties for ending the conflict and restoring peace, security, and stability across Yemen,'' Bagchi said.

The UN-brokered ceasefire, the first such nationwide arrangement since 2016, was initially announced on April 1 by Hans Grundberg, the special envoy of the UN Secretary-General (UNSG). Yemen has been witnessing large-scale violence for the last several years as a result of hostilities between the warring parties.

