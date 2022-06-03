Left Menu

Visa scam: Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to Karti Chidambaram in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 17:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A Delhi court Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Chinese Visas scam.

Special Judge MK Nagpal denied relief to Karti, saying there was not enough ground to allow his application.

The ED recently registered the money-laundering case against Karti and others in the alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of a visa to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister.

The federal agency has filed its case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognizance of a recent first information report by the CBI in the same case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

