U.S. envoy cites concern over North Korea's missile launches, COVID

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 20:08 IST
The U.S. special envoy for North Korea expressed concern for Pyongyang's continued ballistic missile launches and ongoing COVID-19 outbreak following a meeting with South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Seoul, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

U.S. Ambassador Sung Kim met with Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro and South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn, department spokesman Ned Price said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

