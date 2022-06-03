Left Menu

Mumbai: MNS workers arrested while trying to distribute letter on loudspeaker row

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 20:35 IST
The Mumbai police arrested eight workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday while they were trying to distribute copies of the letter by the party chief about loudspeakers, an official said. Thackeray had on Thursday uploaded a letter on Twitter, in which he told his party workers that he was looking at ending the issue of loudspeakers (atop mosques) permanently for which “wider support of people” would be needed.

Action was taken against MNS workers, who had gathered near Khadi Machine area in suburban Chembur in the afternoon, he said.

Though prohibitory orders are already in place across the city, a group of MNS workers had gathered to distribute Thackeray's letter about the loudspeaker row, the official said.

An FIR under section 188 of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against the arrested workers, the official said, adding all were released on bail after some time of the arrest.

In a similar incident, two MNS workers were detained by the Ghatkopar police, while they were trying to distribute copies of Thackeray's letter, an official said.

The duo was taken in to custody and allowed to go after some time, he said.

