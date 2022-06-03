Biden says OPEC production announcement positive, not sure it's enough
Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 20:58 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday welcomed the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries announcement on increased production, but said he was not sure it was enough.
"They acknowledged that there is an oil shortage and they have made an announcement that they're going to increase production. So I don't know enough to know whether it's enough. I know it's positive," Biden told reporters after remarks on the jobs report in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China relaxes some COVID test rules for U.S., other travellers
UPDATE 2-China relaxes some COVID test rules for U.S., other travellers
U.S. charges one American, four Chinese officials with spying
U.S. Senate confirms Biden's pick for ambassador to Ukraine
U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee to be Ukraine ambassador