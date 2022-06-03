Left Menu

Biden says OPEC production announcement positive, not sure it's enough

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday welcomed the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries announcement on increased production, but said he was not sure it was enough.

"They acknowledged that there is an oil shortage and they have made an announcement that they're going to increase production. So I don't know enough to know whether it's enough. I know it's positive," Biden told reporters after remarks on the jobs report in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

