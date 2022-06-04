Left Menu

Ukraine has retaken about 20% of territory lost in Sievierodonetsk - regional head

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 00:03 IST
Ukraine has retaken about 20% of territory lost in Sievierodonetsk - regional head

Ukrainian forces have recaptured around 20% of the territory they lost in the city of Sievierodonetsk during fighting with Russia, the head of the eastern region of Luhansk said on Friday.

"Whereas before the situation was difficult, the percentage (held by Russia) was somewhere around 70%, now we have already pushed them back by approximately 20%," Serhiy Gaidai told national television.

