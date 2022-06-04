Left Menu

Man arrested in connection with IED blast outside Udhampur court complex

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-06-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 14:48 IST
Man arrested in connection with IED blast outside Udhampur court complex
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the low-intensity IED explosion outside a court complex in Udhampur district in March in which one person was killed and 14 were injured, officials said on Saturday.

A few more people were also picked up in connection with the case, they said, without sharing the exact number.

The arrested man, believed to be an overground worker (OGW) of a terror outfit, hails from Ramban. He is believed to be the mastermind in the case, they said.

The improvised explosive device (IED) blast took place on March 9 outside the court complex in Slathia Chowk where fruit and vegetable vendors put up their carts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022