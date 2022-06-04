International fake call centre busted in Delhi, 4 main accused arrested

Cyber Police station of Outer District on Saturday have busted an International fake call centre, in which the accused persons were cheating US citizens by pretending themselves as executives of Microsoft support, as per Delhi Police. The four main accused have been identified as Mohit Khanna (50), Bhupinder Singh (32), Rahul Makhija (22), and Subham (23), who were found involved in the offence and have been arrested and other 28 telecallers have also been bound down.

According to DCP Outer Sameer Sharma, the police team received secret information on May 31 that an illegal call centre is being run in the area of Rani Bagh police station, Delhi. "The information was further developed and it came to light that the cheaters are involved in large-scale cyber cheating with US citizens by impersonating them as the executives of Microsoft Support from the USA and inducing them to pay money for solving a non-existent problem. The information was briefed to the senior officer," said Sharma.

After getting information on this fraud, Delhi Police raided the call centre premises located in Engineers Enclave, said the police. After confirmation of suspicious activities, other members of the raiding party including Inspector Sandeep Panwar reached the call centre premises where more than 25 persons (male/female) were found engaged on a number of computers installed, in two separate halls on the same premises, said the police.

As per the police, it was found that a setup of Computers and accessories were installed to communicate with the US citizens. These alleged persons used to call the US Nationals with English names in order to impersonate themselves as Microsoft Support executives from USA. It also came to notice that fraudsters were engaged in using illegal techniques, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calling, bypassing the legal International Long Distance (ILD) Gateways and thus causing wrongful loss to Government Exchequer and wrongful gain to themselves, stated the police.

According to the police, on checking the computer systems installed there it was found that they are also using remote access applications such as Ultraviewer, TeamViewer, and AnyDesk. The dialling software was checked and a list of US telephone numbers in the Dialed/Received calls was found. 29 smartphones, 25 hard discs from different CPUs, two laptops, one DVR, three Routers, and one load balance router were recovered from the accused persons, the police added. (ANI)

