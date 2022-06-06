Australia PM offers climate assistance, stronger ties in Indonesia visit

The leaders of Australia and Indonesia discussed stronger Indo-Pacific cooperation, security and climate change during a meeting on Monday, which included the offer by Canberra of a $200 million climate partnership. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with President Joko Widodo on Monday as part of a trip to shore-up relations between the two neighbours, in his first bilateral visit since being elected last month. Albanese also offered technical assistance for Indonesia's green, high-tech new capital.

It was not immediately clear if the climate package was denominated in Australian or U.S. dollars. ($1 = 1.3883 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)