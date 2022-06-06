Left Menu

Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pak for criticism

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 13:59 IST
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Image Credit: ANI
India on Monday slammed Pakistan for criticizing it following certain controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed by two BJP functionaries.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the ''absurdity of a serial violator of minority rights commenting on the treatment of minorities in another nation is not lost on anyone.'' ''The world has been witness to the systemic persecution of minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and Ahmadiyyas by Pakistan,'' he said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the controversial remarks by the BJP functionaries on Sunday.

''The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. This is quite unlike Pakistan where fanatics are eulogized and monuments built in their honor,'' Bagchi said.

''We call on Pakistan to focus on the safety, security, and well-being of its minority communities instead of engaging in alarmist propaganda and attempting to foment communal disharmony in India,'' he said.

The BJP has already suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks following widespread anger in several Gulf countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

