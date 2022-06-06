Left Menu

Human remains found stuffed in bag in Delhi's Kalyanpuri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 16:03 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bag containing human body parts was found at the Ramlila Ground in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, police said on Monday.

Police personnel from the patrolling team got suspicious due to the stench emanating from the bushes in front of Block 20 in Kalyanpuri on Sunday. When they came nearer the bushes, they spotted the bag, police said.

Crime and forensic teams were called after the bag was found containing severed human body parts, said Priyanka Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence and giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pandav Nagar police station, she said.

The body parts have been sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri mortuary for autopsy, they said.

All CCTV cameras in or around the area are being scanned to identify the suspects and ascertain the sequence of events, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

