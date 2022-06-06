Left Menu

UK to gift cutting-edge multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine

PTI | London | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:14 IST
  • United Kingdom

The UK will gift multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russian aggression, the country’s Defence Secretary announced on Monday.

The cutting edge M270 weapon system, which the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said can strike targets up to 80 kilometres away with “pinpoint accuracy”, will offer a significant boost in defence capability for the Ukrainian forces.

The MoD said its decision has been coordinated closely with the US decision to gift the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) variant of Multiple-Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS).

Alongside the weapon system, the UK will also supply M31A1 munitions ''at scale''.

“The UK stands with Ukraine in this fight and is taking a leading role in supplying its heroic troops with the vital weapons they need to defend their country from unprovoked invasion,” said UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

“If the international community continues its support, I believe Ukraine can win. As Russia’s tactics change, so must our support to Ukraine. These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities,” he said.

The minister’s decision comes in response to requests from Ukrainian forces for longer range precision weapons in order to defend themselves from the Russian heavy artillery, which has been used to ''devastating effect'' in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops will be trained on how to use the launchers in the UK, so that they can maximise the effectiveness of the systems.

Britain previously announced that Ukrainian personnel would be trained to use a variety of armoured vehicles which the UK donated, including Mastiff, Husky and Wolfhound.

The UK government pointed out that Britain was the first European country to supply lethal aid to Ukraine, and has since provided thousands of anti-tank missiles, anti-air systems and armoured vehicles to Ukrainian forces.

The UK will continue to provide aid to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself against the brutal Russian aggression, the MoD said.

It also flagged the country’s “leading role” in coordinating international donations of military aid, with Wallace hosting two international donor conferences to coordinate support from 35 partner nations, while Royal Air Force aircraft have moved thousands of tonnes of military assistance from donors around the world to Ukraine.

