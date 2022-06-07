Left Menu

Fire at bank branch inside Supreme Court complex, no casualty reported

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 11:37 IST
Fire at bank branch inside Supreme Court complex, no casualty reported
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a bank branch in the Supreme Court complex on Tuesday morning but no casualty was reported, fire service officials said.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said the information about the fire in the UCO bank branch in the Supreme Court premises was received at 9:10 am.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was doused by 10 am, Garg said.

AC units and files caught fire in the incident. The cause of the fire was being ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

DG in Presidency Phindile Baleni receives death threat mail

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022