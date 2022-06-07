Left Menu

China's top diplomat says new, old China-Japan problems interwined

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-06-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 12:00 IST
Yang Jiechi
New and old problems in China-Japan relations are intertwined and challenges cannot be ignored, China's top diplomat said on Tuesday.

Yang Jiechi, who spoke with Japanese national security chief Takeo Akiba over the phone, said both nations should "grasp the right direction, focus on the long term, enhance security and build mutual trust".

