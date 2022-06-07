Left Menu

Remarks against Prophet: Nupur Sharma gets security after death threat complaint

Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats following her controversial religious remarks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 14:27 IST
Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it has provided security to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats following her controversial religious remarks. "Sharma and her family have been provided police security after she alleged that she has been receiving threats and was being harassed over her remarks," an official said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after her alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities. ":@CPDelhi I'm being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father & myself. I've communicated same to @DelhiPolice. If anything untoward happens to me or any of my family members...," tweeted Nupur Sharma on May 27.

While suspending Sharma, the BJP said that it "respects all religions" and is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion". The BJP leader's remark drew sharp reactions from Gulf countries. India has said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against minorities. (ANI)

