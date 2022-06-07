Left Menu

Pakistani among two terrorists killed in J-K's Kupwara; another encounter in Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 16:26 IST
Pakistani among two terrorists killed in J-K's Kupwara; another encounter in Shopian
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including one from Pakistan, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, while another gunfight broke out in Shopian, police said.

Based on information about the presence of militants in the Chaktaras Kandi area of Kupwara, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

The terrorists opened fire on the security personnel who retaliated, he said, adding two ultras were killed in the ensuing encounter.

''Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, including one Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail, killed. Search still going on,'' Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out in south Kashmir's Shopian district, the police official said.

He said the gunfight started in the orchards of the Badimarg-Aloora area of Shopian.

The exchange of firing was on and there was no casualty till reports last came in, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022