Left Menu

One dead in mining accident in eastern Poland, say police

The police were informed of an accident in a mine owned by Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka involving four men and one miner had died, while two were hospitalised, a local press officer told Reuters. The cause of the accident is being investigated, she added.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 08-06-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 16:57 IST
One dead in mining accident in eastern Poland, say police
  • Country:
  • Poland

A 35-year-old miner died in an accident in the Bogdanka coal mine in eastern Poland early on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said. The police were informed of an accident in a mine owned by Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka involving four men and one miner had died, while two were hospitalised, a local press officer told Reuters.

The cause of the accident is being investigated, she added. The company declined to comment on the accident and said it would hold a news conference later in the day.

In April, two mines belonging to state-owned JSW saw fatal accidents over just one week, and Polish Prime Mnister Mateusz Morawiecki promised a safety review of the mines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022