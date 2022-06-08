Ukraine dismisses Moscow's assurances over grain shipments as 'empty words'
Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 17:39 IST
Ukraine on Wednesday dismissed as "empty words" assurances from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Moscow will not use the situation to its advantage if Kyiv allows grain shipments to leave safely via the Black Sea.
"Military equipment is required to protect the coastline and a navy mission to patrol the export routes in the Black Sea. Russia cannot be allowed to use grain corridors to attack southern Ukraine," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Russia
- Foreign Ministry
- Black Sea
- Kyiv
- Oleg
- Sergei Lavrov
- Ukraine
- Nikolenko
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin must suffer a strategic failure with his war on Kyiv, von der Leyen says
Battles in east could decide Ukraine's fate, Kyiv says
Ukraine lawmaker calls on Germany to urgently back Kyiv with arms
EXCLUSIVE-Gazprom pays Ukraine less for gas transit after Kyiv curbs flows
Kyiv, Budapest agree to extend access to gas import facilities until March 2023