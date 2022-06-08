Germany condemns North Korean missile tests
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 18:04 IST
The German government strongly condemns North Korea's testing of short-range ballistic missiles and calls on Pyongyang to cease further tests, said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson in a statement on Wednesday.
Sunday's tests violate international law and endanger international and regional security, according to the statement.
