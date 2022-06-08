DRI, Customs to work together to keep India safe from drugs: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday expressed confidence that field officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and customs will work together to ensure that India remains safe from the drug menace.

Speaking at the 'Drug Destruction Day' event organised by CBIC, the minister said this event will highlight CBIC officers' commitment to people to act against drug smugglers, both through the court of law and destruction of material which they bring in.

''Law enforcement agencies are committed to make sure that not even a milligram of drug enters into the country...I am convinced that field formations of DRI and Customs will work together so that our country remains safe from drugs,'' Sitharaman said.

Around 42,000 kgs of narcotics were destroyed at 14 locations, including Mumbai, Siliguri, Patna and Mundra/Kandla, by officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

