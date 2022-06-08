Left Menu

DRI, Customs to work together to keep India safe from drugs: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 18:47 IST
DRI, Customs to work together to keep India safe from drugs: FM
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday expressed confidence that field officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and customs will work together to ensure that India remains safe from the drug menace.

Speaking at the 'Drug Destruction Day' event organised by CBIC, the minister said this event will highlight CBIC officers' commitment to people to act against drug smugglers, both through the court of law and destruction of material which they bring in.

''Law enforcement agencies are committed to make sure that not even a milligram of drug enters into the country...I am convinced that field formations of DRI and Customs will work together so that our country remains safe from drugs,'' Sitharaman said.

Around 42,000 kgs of narcotics were destroyed at 14 locations, including Mumbai, Siliguri, Patna and Mundra/Kandla, by officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022