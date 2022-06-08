Duty of all religious groups to maintain secularism across India: CBCI
Terrorism is getting stronger day by day despite proclaiming of peace and non-violence, and it is our duty to resist its strengthening, the statement quoting him said.Council for Laity, CBCI, has announced a national-level propaganda and awareness programme against terrorism, it said.The Council requests all popular movements and organisations in India to join it.
It is the duty of all religious groups of India to maintain secularism across the country and it is a constitutional imperative of the people, Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) said on Wednesday.
The greatness of secularism should be upheld at all costs, and nobody should be allowed to subvert the lofty principles of secularism, a statement quoting Chevalier Adv V C Sebastian, Secretary, Council for Laity, CBCI, said. Terrorism is ''getting stronger'' day by day despite proclaiming of peace and non-violence, and it is our duty to resist its strengthening, the statement quoting him said.
Council for Laity, CBCI, has announced a national-level ''propaganda and awareness programme against terrorism,'' it said.
The Council requests all popular movements and organisations in India to join it. On August 15, the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the Laity Council will launch campaign pledging peace and non-violence across the country. Adv Sebastian added that besides Christian organisations and institutions, various other movements would participate in this nation-wide programme.
''Indians should deeply imbibe the spirit of the constitution which guarantees equality of rights and justice to all. We have the freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion,'' he said.
It is the duty of all religious and other groups of India to maintain secularism across the country, he added.
