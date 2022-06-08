Maha: Wife held for killing her husband, passing it as suicide

A 30-year-old woman was arrested here in Maharashtra for allegedly killing her husband and later passing his death as suicide, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Tathawade area of Pimpri Chinchwad township on Monday morning.

A police official said the victim used to quarrel with his wife suspecting her character.

''On Monday, we received a call about suicide. When we reached the spot, we found a man was lying down at his house with strangulation marks around the neck,'' said Santosh Jadhav, assistant police inspector, Wakad police station.

The woman told the police that her husband had hanged himself from the ceiling fan and she brought his body down. ''However, the postmortem and the investigation revealed that the man was murdered. He was hit on the head with a hard object and strangled,'' he said citing the postmortem report.

The woman admitted to killing her husband during the investigation.

She and the deceased used to work as sugarcane cutters and hailed from Parbhani district.

