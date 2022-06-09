Scoreboard: First T20I between India and South Africa
South Africa Innings: Quinton de Kock c Ishan Kishan b Axar Patel 22 Temba Bavuma c Pant b Kumar 10 Dwaine Pretorius b Harshal Patel 29 Rassie van der Dussen not out 75 David Miller not out 64 Extras: (LB-7, NB-1, W-4) 12 Total: (For 3 wickets in 19.1 overs) 212 Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-61, 3-81 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-43-1, Avesh Khan 4-0-35-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 2.1-0-26-0, Hardik Pandya 1-0-18-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-43-1, Axar Patel 4-0-40 -1.
