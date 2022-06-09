Left Menu

Scoreboard: First T20I between India and South Africa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 22:43 IST
Scoreboard: First T20I between India and South Africa
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa Innings: Quinton de Kock c Ishan Kishan b Axar Patel 22 Temba Bavuma c Pant b Kumar 10 Dwaine Pretorius b Harshal Patel 29 Rassie van der Dussen not out 75 David Miller not out 64 Extras: (LB-7, NB-1, W-4) 12 Total: (For 3 wickets in 19.1 overs) 212 Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-61, 3-81 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-43-1, Avesh Khan 4-0-35-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 2.1-0-26-0, Hardik Pandya 1-0-18-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-43-1, Axar Patel 4-0-40 -1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022