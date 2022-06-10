Ukraine's Zelenskiy cites 'positive' military news in Zaporizhzhia region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday reported "positive" news from the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, where he said Ukraine's forces were managing to thwart Russian troops.

In a video address, Zelenskiy also said Ukrainian forces were gradually advancing in the Kharkiv region, east of Kyiv, "liberating our land."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)