Ukraine's Zelenskiy cites 'positive' military news in Zaporizhzhia region
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 02:45 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday reported "positive" news from the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, where he said Ukraine's forces were managing to thwart Russian troops.
In a video address, Zelenskiy also said Ukrainian forces were gradually advancing in the Kharkiv region, east of Kyiv, "liberating our land."
