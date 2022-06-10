Left Menu

Rapid development in last two decades is pride of Gujarat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the development in Gujarat, saying that the "pride" of Gujarat is the rapid development of the state in the last two decades.

ANI | Navsari (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-06-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 12:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the development in Gujarat, saying that the "pride" of Gujarat is the rapid development of the state in the last two decades. PM Modi participated in the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Navsari on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The rapid development in the state during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat, development for all and a new aspiration born out of this development. The double engine government is sincerely carrying forward this glorious tradition." Before taking over as the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi has the distinction of being the longest serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

According to PM Modi, the government, in the last eight years has given importance to the upliftment of the poor. "In the last eight years, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, our government has laid the utmost emphasis on the welfare of the poor, on providing basic facilities to the poor," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 3,050 crores in Gujarat on Friday. According to the Prime Minister's Office, these projects will help in improving the water supply in the region, along with boosting connectivity and enhancing the ease of living.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

