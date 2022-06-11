Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Brazil police say apparent human remains found in river where reporter vanished

Eliesio Morubo, the lawyer for the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (UNIVAJA), said the judge agreed to keep the fisherman jailed for 30 days because the case involved a possible "heinous crime" such as murder and hiding bodies. State police detectives involved in the investigation have told Reuters they are focusing on poachers and illegal fisherman in the area, who clashed often with Pereira as he organized indigenous patrols of the local reservation.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 02:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 02:59 IST
UPDATE 1-Brazil police say apparent human remains found in river where reporter vanished

Brazilian search teams have found "apparently human" remains in a river near where a British journalist was last seen in the Amazon rainforest, federal police said on Friday, in what may be the biggest break yet for the five-day investigation. The "organic material" is being sent for forensic analysis, federal police said in a statement, along with blood found on a suspect's boat that will be compared with genetic material from freelance journalist Dom Phillips and his travel companion, indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

A Brazilian judge had already ordered the suspect, a fisherman charged with illegal possession of restricted ammunition, to be held for a further 30 days while police investigate whether he is involved, according to a lawyer for a local indigenous organization. State Judge Jacinta Silva dos Santos said the proceedings are under seal and she could not comment on whether other audiences are planned for the fisherman Amarildo da Costa, known locally as "Pelado."

Police have said Costa was one of the last people to see Phillips and Pereira on Sunday, when they went missing after visiting the fisherman's riverside community of Sao Gabriel. Eliesio Morubo, the lawyer for the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (UNIVAJA), said the judge agreed to keep the fisherman jailed for 30 days because the case involved a possible "heinous crime" such as murder and hiding bodies.

State police detectives involved in the investigation have told Reuters they are focusing on poachers and illegal fisherman in the area, who clashed often with Pereira as he organized indigenous patrols of the local reservation. Costa's lawyers and family have said he fished legally on the river and denied he had any role in the men's disappearance.

The state public defender's office confirmed Costa was being kept in police custody while authorities investigate whether he was involved in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
4
IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes India's decision to relax the ban on wheat exports

IMF says is concerned by food, and fertilizer export restrictions; welcomes ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022