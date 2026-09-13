USA Secures Spot in Women's World Cup Final with Win Over Spain

The United States women's basketball team clinched a place in the Women's World Cup final after a 76-66 victory against Spain on Saturday. The defending champions were tested throughout the match but eventually pulled away in the final quarter.

Despite an early 9-1 Spanish lead, the Americans came back with a strategic second unit led by Caitlin Clark, leveling the score and taking a slim lead into halftime. Breanna Stewart's defense and late-game accuracy further solidified the victory as Spain struggled to maintain momentum.

Meanwhile, France secured their spot in the final by defeating Germany with a decisive 86-64 victory, marking their first World Cup final since 1953. France's victory was powered by Gabby Williams, who showcased a standout performance with 22 points, contributing significantly to the team's triumph.