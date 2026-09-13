Venice Film Festival: 'Woman Unknown' Triumphs Amid Gender Discussions

Danish director May el-Toukhy's film 'Woman Unknown' clinched the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, while actress Mathilde Arcel achieved best actress honors. The festival, highlighting ongoing gender imbalance in cinema, also awarded John Malkovich best actor and screened politically charged films, including an acclaimed Gaza documentary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 01:59 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 01:59 IST
Venice Film Festival: 'Woman Unknown' Triumphs Amid Gender Discussions

Danish filmmaker May el-Toukhy's 'Woman Unknown' won the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, a significant achievement underscored by star Mathilde Arcel's best actress victory. The event, which highlighted ongoing gender disparity in cinema, spurred discussions about the systemic barriers female directors face in the film industry.

The festival also awarded the Silver Lion to South Korean director Lee Chang-dong for 'Possible Love' and recognized Ilya Khrzhanovsky as best director for 'DAU', a film rooted in Ukraine which has become a centerpiece of political dialogue. John Malkovich was honored as best actor for his role in Martin McDonagh's 'Wild Horse Nine'.

The festival addressed global issues, featuring 'NAZA', a documentary scrutinizing Israeli military actions in Gaza. This film and others highlighted the Venice Film Festival's role in engaging with pressing geopolitical themes, a shift that has intrigued audiences and critics alike.

TRENDING

1
Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake

Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake

Global
2
Apollo Eyes Acquisition of J&J's Orthopedics Unit in a $20 Billion Deal

Apollo Eyes Acquisition of J&J's Orthopedics Unit in a $20 Billion Deal

Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Civil Service 'Loyalty Question'

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Civil Service 'Loyalty Question'

Global
4
AI Agents' Cyber Intrusion Shakes Tech World

AI Agents' Cyber Intrusion Shakes Tech World

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Floods to Lost Learning: Mexico Faces a Growing Climate Threat to Education and Skills

Can Overseas Jobs Become a Long-Term Engine of Skills, Investment and Growth for the Pacific?

Turkey Bets on Digital and Green SMEs, but Productivity and Financing Gaps Threaten Progress

Ghana’s State Firms Face Reform Push as Financial Losses Threaten Growth and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026