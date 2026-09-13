Dynamic Duo's Glorious U.S. Open Triumph

Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski secured a thrilling victory at the U.S. Open men's doubles championship, overcoming Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

The American-British pair, who also hold the Australian Open title, displayed exceptional skill and chemistry, clinching the match in straight sets.

Skupski's redemption after previous runner-up finishes, alongside Harrison's perseverance through injuries, underscored the duo's determination and strength, making this triumph particularly meaningful in their careers.