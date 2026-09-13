Venice Film Festival: Celebrating Excellence in Cinema

The 83rd Venice Film Festival concluded with several notable awards. 'Woman Unknown' by May el-Toukhy won the Golden Lion, while Lee Chang-dong's 'Possible Love' received the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize. Other awards recognized exceptional talents such as John Malkovich, Mathilde Arcel, and emerging star Malou Khebizi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 02:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 02:02 IST
Venice Film Festival: Celebrating Excellence in Cinema
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The 83rd Venice Film Festival drew to a close on Saturday, culminating in the announcement of the main award winners, showcasing a diverse array of cinematic talent.

The prestigious Golden Lion was awarded to 'Woman Unknown,' directed by May el-Toukhy, a collaboration between Denmark, Sweden, and Latvia. Not far behind, the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize was presented to Lee Chang-dong for his work 'Possible Love' hailing from South Korea.

Other significant accolades included Best Director for Ilya Khrzhanovsky's 'DAU,' and Best Actor and Actress awards going to John Malkovich in 'Wild Horse Nine' and Mathilde Arcel in 'Woman Unknown,' respectively. The event also recognized the rising talent of Malou Khebizi as Best Emerging Actor for 'A Place To Heal.'

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