Maha: Woman assaulted by husband in Africa rescued, brought back to Thane

The house-help let the woman make a video call to her mother here. Her mother approached us and we contacted the Indian Embassy there.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-06-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 14:27 IST
Maha: Woman assaulted by husband in Africa rescued, brought back to Thane
A 25-year-old woman from Thane district who was being assaulted by her husband in a central African nation has been brought back here by the 'Bharosa Cell' of the MBVV police's Crime Branch, an official said on Saturday.

The woman was married for the last one year and was being beaten up by her husband, who is employed in a company there, for the past several weeks, Bharosa Cell Assistant Inspector Tejashree Shinde told PTI.

''She was unable to contact her mother here as she was not given a mobile phone or allowed to step out of the house. The house-help let the woman make a video call to her mother here. Her mother approached us and we contacted the Indian Embassy there. After completion of all formalities, the woman was sent to India on June 9 and reunited with her mother,'' the official said.

