Controversy Hits Ed Sheeran's Tour: Macklemore Dropped Over Political Stance

Ed Sheeran clarified that removing Macklemore from his U.S. tour was the decision of the tour's promoter, not his own. Macklemore's pro-Palestinian remarks led to venue owners refusing to host events with him. The rapper has faced criticism but remains committed to his views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 01:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 01:44 IST
Controversy Hits Ed Sheeran's Tour: Macklemore Dropped Over Political Stance

Pop icon Ed Sheeran revealed that the removal of American rapper Macklemore from his U.S. tour lineup was a decision made by the promoter, not by him personally. This clarification comes amid a swirl of controversy surrounding Macklemore's recent political statements.

Macklemore faced cancellation by venue owners after he expressed pro-Palestinian views at a New Jersey concert. His stance has long been critical of Israeli policies, notably showcased in his 2024 protest anthem, Hind's Hall. Despite the backlash, Sheeran respects Macklemore's commitment to his beliefs, though he avoids political uses of his own platform.

The situation has elicited polarized reactions, with support from pro-Palestinian groups and criticism from pro-Israeli factions, including Pink and other Jewish advocates. Macklemore has rebutted accusations of antisemitism, arguing criticism of Israel shouldn't be conflated with antisemitic sentiments.

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