Wall Street Drops: Rising Yields and Crude Prices Rattle Market

Wall Street continued its downturn as rising U.S. Treasury yields, debt concerns, and increasing crude oil prices kept investors cautious. Nearly every sector, except energy, experienced losses due to tensions in the Middle East. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a rate hike, potentially impacting markets further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 01:31 IST
Wall Street Drops: Rising Yields and Crude Prices Rattle Market
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Wall Street suffered another decline on Tuesday, driven by rising U.S. Treasury yields, escalating debt concerns, and surging crude oil prices, leaving investors hesitant. The major stock indexes in the U.S. extended Monday's losses, influenced by broad risk-off sentiment, impacting nearly every sector except for energy. The energy sector gained due to widening conflict in the Middle East, including recent attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure.

Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia, weighed in on the current market sentiment, highlighting concerns over rising fuel prices, prospective rate increases, and potential slowdowns in the AI sector. The Federal Reserve is set to conclude its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, with expectations of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike, marking the first such increase in over three years, amid strong labor market data and inflation pressures stemming from escalating energy prices.

The markets have largely priced in a high probability of the rate hike, fueled by recent inflation data and a significant rise in U.S. crude prices. Additionally, conflicts in the Middle East continue to pose an unpredictable factor for investors. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields reached their highest level since 2007 as rate-hike expectations intensified, adding pressure on heavily indebted sectors like AI. Meanwhile, Dave & Buster's experienced a decline following a revenue miss, while Waystar saw a rise on reports of exploring sale options. The crypto sector also faced setbacks, exacerbated by the lack of legislative progress on cryptocurrency regulation.

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