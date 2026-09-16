Trump Administration's Legal Tussle Over California Emissions Rules

The Trump administration is contesting a federal court decision that halted the Environmental Protection Agency from submitting California's vehicle emissions rules to Congress. This move could have swiftly overturned these standards.

On September 2, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell determined that the EPA had overstepped its authority by attempting to send four waivers, including ones for tougher emissions standards, to Congress for review.

This ruling impacts regulations aimed at controlling emissions from vehicles and even lawn-and-garden equipment, highlighting an ongoing debate over environmental policy and state versus federal authority.