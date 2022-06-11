Ukraine defence minister says he had productive talk with UK counterpart
Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 15:57 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he had a productive meeting with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace in Kyiv on Saturday.
"We had a productive and frank discussion today. Thank you for the UK's ironclad support to Ukraine. We will never give up!" he said in a post on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Kyiv
- Ben Wallace
- Oleksii Reznikov
- Defence
- British
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 7-Russia advances in Ukraine's east, Kyiv may retreat from Luhansk pocket
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits frontlines in first visit outside Kyiv region
Ship to take metal from Mariupol to Russia; Kyiv decries looting
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits frontline in first official appearance outside Kyiv since invasion
Germany to send Kyiv anti-aircraft missiles, radar systems