2 Chinese nationals, who illegally entered India, arrested

Two Chinese nationals, who had sneaked into Indian territory without a visa and lived for nearly a fortnight in the Delhi-NCR region, were arrested in Bihar while trying to cross over to Nepal, a senior police officer said on Monday.

According to Superintendent of Police, Sitamarhi, Harkishor Rai, the foreigners were nabbed by personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Sunday.

Lu Lang (28) and Yuan Hailong (34) were found to be in possession of Chinese passports though they had no visas, said the officer.

They got caught after they alighted a taxi and tried to cross the India-Nepal border on foot.

During interrogation, the Chinese men revealed that they entered the Indian territory hitchhiking across Nepal and went to Noida where they put up at the house of an acquaintance.

The SSB said in a statement that a cursory examination of their mobile phone records and other belongings suggested that the Chinese nationals were part of a financial fraud racket.

They have been handed over to the police, and the SP said a case has been registered against the duo under the Foreigners' Act and further investigations were on.

