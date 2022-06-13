China wants more multi-party cooperation projects with New Zealand
China wants to participate in more multi-party cooperation projects with New Zealand, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday during a video call with his New Zealand counterpart.
Beijing respects the traditional ties between New Zealand and the Pacific island nations, Wang also said in a statement published by the Chinese foreign ministry.
