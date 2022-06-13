U.S. urges Britain, EU to resolve N. Ireland law dispute

The U.S. urges Britain and the European Union to return to talks to resolve differences over implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a White House spokesperson said on Monday.

"U.S. priority remains protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, and preserving peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Northern Ireland," the spokesperson said.

