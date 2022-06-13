U.S. urges Britain, EU to resolve N. Ireland law dispute
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 23:20 IST
The U.S. urges Britain and the European Union to return to talks to resolve differences over implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a White House spokesperson said on Monday.
"U.S. priority remains protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, and preserving peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Northern Ireland," the spokesperson said.
