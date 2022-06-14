U.S. House passes ocean shipping bill to allay export backlogs
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2022 04:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 04:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. House of Representatives passed on Monday legislation to improve oversight of ocean shipping, which supporters say will help curb inflation and ease export backlogs.
The bill passed 369-42 and will head to the White House for President Joe Biden's signature.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- The U.S. House of Representatives
- White House
Advertisement