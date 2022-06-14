Spanish foreign minister to visit India on Wednesday
The crisis in Ukraine is likely to figure in the talks. Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Spain, will pay an official visit to India on June 15, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said. It said Albares's visit will be an opportunity to review the entire gamut of our bilateral relations and further deepen the partnership across various areas including trade, defense, science and technology, innovation, climate, and culture sectors. Bilateral ties got a fresh impetus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Spain in 2017.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno will visit India on Wednesday with a focus on deepening bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including trade, defense, climate change, and science and innovation.
Albares is scheduled to hold extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest. The crisis in Ukraine is likely to figure in the talks.
''Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Spain, will pay an official visit to India on June 15,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
It said Albares' visit will be an ''opportunity to review the entire gamut of our bilateral relations and further deepen the partnership across various areas including trade, defense, science and technology, innovation, climate, and culture sectors''.
Bilateral ties got a fresh impetus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Spain in 2017. the MEA said in its statement.
