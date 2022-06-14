Centre will have to make meaningful efforts to fill up 'sanctioned but vacant' posts: Varun Gandhi

Right after Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed various government departments and ministries to recruit 10 lakh people in a "mission mode" in 1.5 years, Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Centre will have to make meaningful efforts to fill up more than 1 crore 'sanctioned but vacant' posts. Taking to Twitter, Varun Gandhi wrote, "Thank you Prime Minister for understanding the pain and heart of unemployed youth. Along with creating new jobs, we will have to make meaningful efforts to fill up more than 1 crore 'sanctioned but vacant' posts. To fulfil the promise of providing 2 crore jobs every year, steps will have to be taken at a faster pace."

Recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government of India in a mission mode in the next 1.5 years, announced the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday. A tweet from the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's office said, "PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in a mission mode in next 1.5 years."

With this, the Centre has set a deadline for filling up 10 lakh vacancies by December 2023 for which all the recruitments shall take place within 18 months. Welcoming this decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to direct all departments to recruit 10 lakh youth in 18 months.

In a tweet today, Shah wrote, "The basis of new India is its youth power. To empower them, PM Modi is working continuously. PM Modi Ji's directive to recruit 10 lakhs in a mission mode in all government departments and ministries in 1.5 years will bring new hope and confidence among the youth. Thank you PM @narendramodi ji for this." Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur took to Twitter and wrote, "PM Narendra Modi ji has over the years made government more accountable and governance more people-centric, ensuring last-mile delivery. Enhancing the strength of the Government to meet the targets and opportunities towards the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is another major step."

Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Z Irani took to Twitter and wrote, "10 lakh recruitments in 1.5 years - a major step towards extending employment opportunities to our youth & strengthening Government establishments with young energy to achieve the goals envisioned for a New India. Gratitude to PM @narendramodiJi!." The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged. (ANI)

