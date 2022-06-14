Delhi: Police in Northwest district cancel leave of its personnel due to ‘communal scenario’, law and order situation

The Deputy Commissioner of Police of Northwest district in Delhi has issued an order canceling the leave of all police personnel, citing the communal scenario and the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital.

The order, dated June 13, was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani.

In view of the communal scenario and prevailing law and order situation in Delhi, all kinds of leave(s) are hereby stopped with immediate effect. The leaves already granted or sanctioned are also hereby canceled, according to the order.

''The officer/staff who are already running on leave shall join their place of duty at once, without fail. No officer shall grant/sanction any kind of leave to their subordinate staff without prior approval of DCP/NWD. All the supervisory officers shall ensure the compliance,'' it read.

The order warned that non-compliance may attract stern action against erring officials or staff.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured.

So far, 36 people, including three juveniles, have been nabbed by the police in connection with the incident.

Police have also tightened vigil following protests over controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP officials against Prophet Mohammad.

