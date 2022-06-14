Left Menu

EU antitrust regulators raid companies in water infrastructure over alleged rig-bidding

14-06-2022
EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday raided several companies which build networks and treatment plants for drinking water and waste water, concerned that they may be rigging bids.

"The inspections concern an alleged case of bid-rigging in tenders involving EU funds for the construction of networks and treatment plants for drinking water and wastewater," the European Commission said in a statement.

The raids took place in one EU country. The EU competition watchdog did not name the companies nor the country. Businesses found guilty of breaching EU rules risk fines up to 10% of their global turnover.

