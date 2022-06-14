Left Menu

BSF nabs 6 Bangladeshi smugglers

The Border Security Force BSF has apprehended six Bangladeshi smugglers when they were trying sneak Phensedyl from India to Bangladesh, a statement by the force said on Tuesday.The incident took place late on Monday night at the Panitar border outpost in North 24 Parganas district when BSF troops acting on specific information nabbed the six Bangladeshi smugglers along with 221 Phensedyl bottles and ten packets of fish seeds, it said.During interrogation it was found that the smugglers are residents of Satkhira district in Bangladesh.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-06-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 22:45 IST
BSF nabs 6 Bangladeshi smugglers
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended six Bangladeshi smugglers when they were trying sneak Phensedyl from India to Bangladesh, a statement by the force said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late on Monday night at the Panitar border outpost in North 24 Parganas district when BSF troops acting on specific information nabbed the six Bangladeshi smugglers along with 221 Phensedyl bottles and ten packets of fish seeds, it said.

During interrogation it was found that the smugglers are residents of Satkhira district in Bangladesh. “The six confessed that they used to smuggle items from India to Bangladesh. The smugglers were handed over to the Basirhat police station along with the seized items,” a BSF statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022